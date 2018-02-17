Sulphur Springs Dodge Header “It’s That Easy”
UPDATE: Paris Shooting Becomes Homicide Investigation

9 hours ago

 

 

Paris Police received several 9-1-1 phone calls Saturday around 4:00 pm regarding a person shot in the 200-block of SE 13th Street. Officers found a male subject seated in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Paramedics transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center where he later died. It appears another person was seen in the parking lot talking with the victim shortly before the report of hearing gunshots. A light-colored SUV was seen leaving the area. Detectives are working leads at the time of this release. The victim’s name withheld until we notify family members involved.

 

Paris Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex at 125 13 Street SE in Paris. Upon arrival officers found a man who had been shot. The man was transported to Paris Regional in unknown condition. We’ll have more details as they become available.

