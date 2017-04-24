One Jailed After Titus County Gambling Raid

The Titus County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Friday at Star Mart convenience store located at the intersection of Highway 49 and FM 1735 in Mount Pleasant, Titus County, Texas to search for and seize gambling devices or equipment, and implements or instruments used in the commission of the crime, namely gambling promotion, and keeping a gambling place.

This investigation began when Sheriff Ingram received a complaint of illegal gambling occurring at the Star Mart by the use of 8 liners. The complaint alleged that large amounts of cash were being paid to winners. An undercover deputy was sent into the Star Mart and found that they were in fact operating 8 liners in the business and were not following State law. They were paying out cash prizes thus making the 8 liner machines illegal gambling devices and illegal to use in the State of Texas. Store co-owner/operator Moiz M Budhwani was arrested for violation of the Texas Penal Code Section 47.04 Keeping a Gambling Place