One Of Texas Ten Most Wanted

Reward Offered for Most Wanted Sex Offender from El Paso

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Daniel Garcia Brown, 47, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, and there is a cash reward to $3,000 for information leading to his capture. Brown, a confirmed member of the West Texas Tangos gang, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and parole violation. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Brown has ties to El Paso and Midland. He has been wanted since August 2017, after he absconded from an El Paso facility where officials placed him in June 2016 following his parole on a failure to register conviction. Before that in 1999, a court convicted Brown of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping for an incident in Midland County involving a 24-year-old woman.

Brown is six feet tall and weighs approximately 225 pounds. He has a tattoo of “GARCIA” on his upper back and tattoos on his chest, left shoulder, both upper arms, and the back of his neck. Brown may also go by the first name of “Danny.” For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at http://www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/MostWanted/SexOffenderDetails?id=381.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. So far in 2017, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $48,000 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters are provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.