A man was shot by police outside the Josephine City Hall. Police received word Thursday afternoon around 4:10 p.m. that a man involved in a disturbance at city hall earlier in the week was returning to city hall. When the suspect arrived with a rifle, police say they told him to put his gun down. When he ignored officers’ commands, two officers opened fire. The man was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. Josephine is a town of about 800 – partly in Hunt and partly in Collin County.