Authorities are continuing to look for the other suspect in the fatal shooting of an Atlanta, Texas man over the weekend. 36 year old Lee Lewis, Junior was arrested Sunday morning at this home in Texarkana for the murder of 25 year old Tilford Barfield the third at a car wash on Stateline Avenue. THe second suspect has been identified a 29 year old Jimmy Jerome Dancer. He’s believed to be driving a red Tahoe. He is considered armed and dangerous.