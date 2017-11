A 35-year-old Gladewater man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was convicted by a Gregg County jury for indecency with a child by exposure. Randal Chaise Harty, who was already a registered sex offender, was accused of committing a lewd act in front of a child. His twin brother, Russel Charles Harty, has pleaded not guilty to exposing himself while getting out of his car in a Longview parking lot.