Ongoing Benefit In Soper For Victims of “Harvey”

The Soper Volunteer Fire Department and Town of Soper will be accepting donations until Friday (Sep 15) until 5:00 pm. All donations will go to help individuals who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey. Anyone willing to donate items can drop off at Soper City Hall Monday through Wednesday 9:00 am until 1:00 pm and Thursday through Friday 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm. They are asking for non-perishable food items, bottled water, cleaning items, diapers, wipes, pillows, air mattress, sleeping bags, etc. The Soper VFD will be taking and delivering donated items to Texas. Please help if you can and please share to get the word out.

Any other volunteer fire departments in Choctaw County that would help collect donated items we would appreciate your help. If you can get the items to Soper we will deliver on your behalf.

Red Cross is using Trusted World in Dallas. There are over 5,000 folks from Houston there. Donation Drop Off is 15660 Dallas Parkway, Dallas TX. Donation Hours: Monday 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Tuesday through Friday 9:00 am until 7:00 pm. Volunteer hours are 10:00 am until 8:00 pm. You can sign up for a two-hour shift. The current needs are new underwear and socks of all sizes, non-perishable food, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, wipes, and formula.