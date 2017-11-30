Online Survey Open to All in North Lamar ISD Superintendent Search

North Lamar ISD is searching for a new superintendent and is seeking input from both staff and community members.

“Other than interview sessions and open forums to gather valuable traits and characteristics that our next superintendent should possess, North Lamar has an online survey with ten questions that will help in our superintendent search,” said Interim Superintendent Charlie Martin. “Community members and staff may go to North Lamar’s website to voice their opinions and desires for the district’s next leader. The collective feedback will give Education Solution Services, the company hired by the district, criteria in finding a superintendent that best matches the desires of all.”

The link to the survey is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/H7YQ7ZX or it can be found at www.northlamar.net.

On Thursday and Friday of this week, ESS will conduct interviews with principals, directors, and staff as well as get feedback from the community. Sessions for all North Lamar staff will be on November 30 from 4:00 to 5:30 pm followed by a public forum from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. On December 1, the day will be open for interviews from anyone from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. An open session for all will be from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. All sessions are in the NLHS library.