OSBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting

The OSBI is investigating the fatal shooting by law enforcement of a man who reportedly was wielding a knife during a confrontation in McCurtain County. 37 year old Daniel Francisco Valenzuela allegedly forced his way into a residence in Millerton on Wednesday afternoon and police were dispatched to the residence on reports of a domestic altercation. When confronted by officers, Valenzuela allegedly ignored commands to drop the knife and threatened officers. He was fatally shot when he advanced on the officer with the knife and came toward them.