Outstanding MPISD Staff Development Day Honored

Twelve Texas school districts recognized for ground-breaking programs.

AUSTIN, TEXAS (Nov. 29, 2017) —Twelve Texas school districts get recognized for their outstanding programs with the release of Texas School Business magazine’s 11th Annual Bragging Rights 2017-2018 ‘special issue.’ Published each December, Bragging Rights calls for nominations and recognizes school districts that have implemented programs that are bettering the lives of students, schools, and communities.

This year’s 12 honored districts and their brag-worthy programs include:

● Abilene ISD, Revolution Strings

● Beeville ISD, Computer-Science-For-All

● Elgin ISD, Farm-to-School

● Fruitvale ISD, More Than a Diploma

● Granbury ISD, Eagle’s Nest

● Hawkins ISD, Globe Project

● Kemp ISD, Jacket Radio

● LaPorte ISD, New Planetarium

● Mount Pleasant ISD, Tiger Share Fair

● Nederland ISD, Electrician Apprenticeship

● Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD, Nursing Career Pathway

● Southwest ISD, Anti-Harassment, Anti-Bullying

“Nearly 200 nominations for school district programs across Texas poured in this year, and each one deserves a noticed,” says Texas School Business Editorial Director Dacia Rivers. “We hope that the 12 districts we select inspire others to follow in their footsteps. The mission of Texas School Business is to share the good news happening in Texas public schools, and there’s never a shortage of news-worthy school programs for us to cover.”

For 43 years, Texas School Business has served as the news magazine for public education in Texas. The Texas Association of School Administrators (www.tasanet.org) since 2014 has produced the publication. To read the 11th Annual Bragging Rights issue online, visit www.texasschoolbusiness.com.

The Tiger Share Fair, Mt. Pleasant ISD’s Fall staff development day, is one of 12 outstanding school district programs recognized by Texas School Business magazine’s 11th Annual Bragging Rights 2017-2018 special issue.

“The Tiger Share Fair, instituted three years ago, was a way to draw upon the expertise of our staff,” said MPISD’s Director of Communication Dr. Judith Saxton. “Our Curriculum Department realized that our District staff had a lot of knowledge that we could share across campuses and that an efficient way to make that happen was to devote one day to a conference-like program. Members of our faculty and staff proposed workshops that they could present. We developed a schedule and one day in the Fall, all of our staff members gather on the High School campus and attend three or four of the workshops. It has been a great success.”

Many Districts bring in experts to conduct Staff Development for teachers and administrators. While they are experts in a particular field, they may not have the first-hand knowledge of MPISD students that our staff has, Saxton explained.

“We are extremely proud that Texas School Business has chosen to recognize our Curriculum Department and our Staff Development Day,” said MPISD Superintendent of Schools Judd Marshall. “Shirley Peterson worked hard to develop this project, and it has been a great addition to our District.”

To read about the MPISD Tiger Share Fair and the entire 11th Annual Bragging Rights issue online, visit www.texasschoolbusiness.com.