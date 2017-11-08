Paisley Plans Uplifting CMA’s

Brad Paisley tells People magazine that he hopes the CMA Awards will unify the country following the Las Vegas massacre. “It’s very important to use this show as a vehicle to uplift our community and our industry. No one wants an entire show that’s negative or dark; that wouldn’t be doing a service, honestly, to what happened. The best thing we can do is acknowledge it, pay our respects, and then perform this music and use this music for what it’s best at, which is unifying and giving us joy and finding the light here. I think that’s really what we want to do.”

Brad Says It Was An Honor To Win Both The Horizon Award And Entertainer Of The Year Award At The CMA’s…