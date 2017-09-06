Paris’ Aikin Wildcats Go BOLD Against Harvey

From left, Aikin first graders Noah Cunningham, Addilyna Sanders, and Lilly Bankston assist 4th-grade students Zahra Tapia, Ka’Mal Washington, and Emmi Severson in sorting and charting gift cards for Aikin’s fundraiser to help students and teachers along the Texas coast whose schools were damaged by Hurricane Harvey. Through Monday (Sep 11) donations of cash or gift cards to national retailers may be turned in to the Aikin office. All donations will go to elementary schools in Rockport, Texas, as well as other hurricane-impacted Texas elementary schools as they make preparations to return to their campuses.