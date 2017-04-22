Paris Ambulance Involved In Crash

According to Chief Hundley, Friday afternoon at 5:33 Paris Police Communications received a report of a vehicle crash involving an ambulance at the intersection of N. Main and Loop 286. The Paris EMS ambulance was northbound on Main approaching the intersection of Loop 286. A Chevrolet pickup was westbound on the exit ramp from Loop 286 attempting to turn south onto Main. The vehicles crashed at the intersection. The EMS unit was operating in an emergency mode with lights and siren while transporting a patient to a local hospital.

Paramedics transported the onboard patient, both paramedics involved, the driver and passenger of the pickup to the hospital. One paramedic suffered a fractured arm. Other serious injuries are unknown at this time. The first patient was not injured further in the crash.

The police department’s Accident Re-construction Team is in charge of the investigation.