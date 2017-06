The Lamar County Humane Association has announced the Paris Animal Shelter is at ‘code red’ capacity. The nice weather paired with an active breeding season for cats and dogs has led to more animals being dropped off and now they’re full.Paris Animal Shelter holds adoption events on Saturdays at the PetCo on Lamar Avenue.Donations of cash, dog food and cleaning supplies such as bleach, baby wipes and puppy pads.are also welcome.