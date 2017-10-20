Paris Annual Mannequin Night Tomorrow Night

Annual Mannequin Night Saturday, October 21, from 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm. So much to see and do with so little time. This Year’s Theme: Mythology, Folklore, and Fairytales. See the live mannequins. Find a great costume and see everyone else dress up in their costumes. Live Entertainment. Food Vendors. Movie at Paris Community Theater and Burned Out Area by Paris Baby. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and get ready for some fun. There will also be a Mannequin Night Storefront Decorating Contest. Awarding 1st and 2nd place and Crowd Favorite.