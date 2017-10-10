Paris Antique Fair This Weekend at New Location

Paris Antique Fair – New Location Downtown Paris – The Gibraltar Hotel! Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14. Brought to you by the Paris Downtown Association – sponsored by Toyota of Paris, Harrison Walker & Harper, Paris Pecan Co., Carriage House, Paris Visitors & Convention Council, First Federal Community Bank and Suddenlink. Hand Picked Vendors – Delicious Food – Wine and Beer – Sisters on the Fly – Get’Away Gals. All proceeds from the Paris Antique Fair will help add public restrooms in Downtown Paris. Find them on Facebook. An event you won’t want to miss. Have a Great Day in Historic Downtown Paris, Texas. Website: www.paristexasantiquefair.com

