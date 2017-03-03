Paris Chapter of TIFA Meeting March 11th

Hess-Header Banner
A statewide organization that assists families of Texas prison inmates has formed a chapter in Paris. The Paris Chapter of TIFA is the closest one to the DFW area and the only one in North East Texas and is open to all inmate family members from throughout the region.  The next meeting will be held on Saturday, March 11 and Michelle Edwards, of Kairos Prison Ministry International will be the featured speaker. The meeting will be 2:00 P.M at Christ’s Community Church Bldg. at 116 S. Collegiate Dr.

