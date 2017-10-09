Paris Chisum Going Before UIL

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, TX— The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday (Oct 10) at the Austin Marriott North in Round Rock to determine the eligibility of student-athletes and discuss alleged rule violations.

A schedule of tomorrow’s hearings follows.

Hearing (AA-BB)

9:05 a.m. AA. New Caney High School: Appeal of District 21-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

9:50 a.m. BB. Paris Chisum High School: Consideration of Penalties for Violations of Section 50(a)(3), Student Violation

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to attend.