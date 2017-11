The Paris Christmas Parade will be held this Saturday night at 6pm. This year’s theme is “ Deep in the Heart of Christmas” and floats should be tied to the well known song “ Deep in the Heart of Texas”. The parade will follow the traditional route and signups to participate will be accepted up to the night of the parade. As long as entries are turned in by the end of November, entry cost is $30, $35 if on Dec. 1 and the day of the parade the cost is $40.