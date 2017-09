The Paris City Council has approved an ordinance amending the staffing levels of the Police Department. The current staffing is for a chief, assistant chief, three captains, eight lieutenants, four sergeants and 43 officers. The council voted to remove three officers and move a lieutenant position to sergeant. Three officers have already moved to the North Lamar ISD Police Department so their vacancies will not be filled. One of the Lieutenants is expected to retire soon.