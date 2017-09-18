Paris City Council Agenda 09.18.2017

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Paris shall meet in special session at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2017. The meeting will be held at the City Council Chamber, 107 E. Kaufman Street, in Paris, Texas. The matters to be discussed and acted upon are as follows:

1. Call meeting to order.

2. Discuss and act on an Ordinance authorizing and directing the Director of Finance to transfer funds from unencumbered appropriation balances to over-expended accounts for FY 2016-2017.

3. Discuss and act on an Ordinance adopting a budget for the ensuing fiscal period beginning October 1, 2017 and ending September 30, 2018.

4. Discuss and ratify the property tax increase reflected in the budget as required by Local Government Code Section 102.007(c).

5. Discuss and act on an Ordinance fixing the tax rate and the tax levy and levying ad valorem taxes for the City of Paris for the year 2017 upon all taxable property within the City of Paris in conformity with the Charter provisions and Ordinances of the City.

6. Adjournment.

Certification