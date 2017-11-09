Paris City Council Agenda 11.13.17

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Paris shall meet in regular session

at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 13, 2017. The meeting will be held at the City Council Chamber, 107 E. Kaufman Street, in Paris, Texas. The matters to be discussed and acted upon are as follows:

Opening Agenda

Call meeting to order. Invocation. Pledge of Allegiance. A. Citizens’ forum.

(Persons desiring to address the Council must limit their presentation to no more than two minutes. Unless an item is posted on the Agenda, the Texas Open Meetings Act prohibits the Council from responding to any comments other than to refer the matter to a future agenda, to an existing policy, or to a staff person with specific factual information. Claims against the City, Council Members, or employees, as well as individual personnel appeals are not appropriate for citizens’ forum.) If necessary, the City Council may convene into Executive Session under Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code regarding any item on this agenda.

Proclamation declaring November 2017 as Hospice Care Month.

Consent Agenda

Items on the Consent Agenda are approved by a single action of the Council, with such approval applicable to all items appearing on the Consent Agenda. A Council Member may request any item to be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered as a separate item.

Approve minutes from the meeting on October 23, 2017. Receive reports and/or minutes from the following boards, commissions, and committees:

Paris Economic Development Corporation (9-22-2017) Historic Preservation Commission (10-11-2017) Paris Public Library Advisory Board (9-20-2017) Airport Advisory Board (7-20-2017 & 9-21-2017) Receive September monthly financial report. Approve the Final Plat of Lot 1, Block A, Church Street Homestead City Block 159, located at 1031 South Church Street.

Approve the Master Plat for The Hills, located on the northwest side of FM 195. Approve the Re-plat of Lots 3A and 3B, Block A, CEFCO #1097 Addition 313, located in the 5200 Block of Southeast Loop 286.

Authorize the City Manager to execute a Ground and Tower Lease Agreement with TMobile West, LLC for the purpose of installing telecommunications at the West Water Tower site, 2009 Bonham Street, City of Paris Block 205, Lots 3 & 4.

Reject all bids for construction of the new EMS Station.

Regular Agenda

Conduct a public hearing, discuss and act on an Ordinance considering the petition of Eddy Thomas for a change in zoning from a Single Family Dwelling District No. 2 (SF-

2) to a Mixed Use Planned Development District (PD), on Lots 7-A and part of 8, City

Block 331, being located at 3787 N.W. Loop 286. (TO BE TABLED)

Discuss and act on a Resolution canvassing the returns for the Special Election held on November 7, 2017, relating to the Abolition of the Sales and Use Tax for Economic Development and the Adoption of a Sales and Use Tax for the Repair and Maintenance of Streets in Paris.

Discuss and act on a Resolution approving Paris Economic Development Corporation’s amendment and termination of Campbell Soup’s Single Serve Beverage Line Incentive Agreement.

Receive bids and award a contract for furnishing and delivery of unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel for use by various departments of the City of Paris.

Discuss and act on an Ordinance amending Chapter 2, Section 2-551 of the Code of Ordinances, changing the Municipal Band Commission Membership and Terms.

Discuss and provide direction to city staff on an application for disannexation of property filed by Casey and Ashley Johnson.

Convene into Executive Session pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code, (1) to discuss or deliberate regarding commercial or financial information that the governmental body has received from a business prospect that the governmental body seeks to have locate, stay, or expand in or near the territory of the governmental body and with which the governmental body is conducting economic development negotiations; or

(2) to deliberate the offer of a financial or other incentive to a business prospect described by Subdivision (1), as follows: Project Orange Fire.

Reconvene into Open Session and possibly take action on those matters discussed in Executive Session.

Consider and approve future events for City Council and/or City Staff pursuant to Resolution No. 2004-081.