Paris City Council Meets Tonight

The Paris City Council will meet tonight at 5:30 in regular session, and is hoping to make more areas of Lake Crooke available to the general public. Some council members have proposed amending lease agreements with “ Archers For Christ”. Dr. AJ Hasmi said he would like to hear from all sides on the issue. The organization is considered by many council members as excellent stewards of the land. Another agenda item calls for members of the council to discuss and possibly enact a code of ordinances to add regulations to vacant buildings.