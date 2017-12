The Paris Community Theater will present “Murder at the Gatsby Speakeasy,” December 31 at 9:00 pm at ‘The Loft’ on Clarksville Street downtown. The New Year’s Eve Party will help support the theatrical organization. The event will feature music, food, drinks, a champagne toast at midnight, and a murder. The cost is $75 per person, $65 per person for PCT season ticket holders. Call 903-784-0259 or go to pctonstage.com for more information.