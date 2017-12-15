Paris Community Theater to Present ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ This Weekend

The Paris Community Theater will present the acclaimed musical ‘ A Charlie Brown Christmas” tonight,  tomorrow and Sunday.  The play by Charles M. Schulz is based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson. The stage adaptation by Eric Schaeffer, by special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson. The play is directed by Jeff L. Cochran.

The classic animated television special A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation, in which Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts Gang discover the true meaning of Christmas. This is an Off-Season production and not included in the Season Ticket package. The run is sponsored by: Everett Toyota, Liberty National Bank and Paris Cardiology Center.

Cast:

Charlie Brown Joshua Maxwell
Sally Sarah Stogner-Dickinson
Snoopy Cliff Scott
Lucy Ashley Askew Pickering
Linus Nic Corpus
Schroeder Mike Pickering
Patty Sarah Dowell
Pig Pen Josef Ferguson
Frieda Kat Tillman
Violet Markita McNealy
Shermy Joey Renfro

 

