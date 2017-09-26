Givens Gives to Hurricane Harvey Victims

Givens students and staff gathered items to send to Hurricane Harvey victims in the Houston area. Photographed with some of the items are (from left front to back) Lillian Kyle, Natalie Rodriquez, Hank Mallory, Isabella Dangerfield, Eziekial Seqovia, Macyn Hines and Zi’Yana Simmons.

Crockett Intermediate School Girls Pre-Athletics

announces August and September, winners

Crockett Intermediate School’s girls Pre-Athletics program announced winners of the Ladycat Pride Award and Athlete of the Month for August and September.

According to coach Deanne Dial, “Our Ladycat Pride winners demonstrate the characteristics of a Paris Ladycat. They work hard every day, excel in the classroom, have good attitudes, show integrity, and have good character. Our Athlete of the Month demonstrates the same characteristics as well as excellent leadership and skills.”

Hurricane Harvey donations to be collected at the football game Friday night. Your contact information is Paris FFA, PHS KEY Club, and PHS Student Council will be collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey relief at the football game Friday night.

Become a Patron* of the Paris High School Musical!

Hairspray opens November 30 at 7:30 pm with additional 7:30 pm showings on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 and a 2:30 pm show on Dec. 3 in the Weger Auditorium at Paris Junior High School. Youth tickets are $5, and adult tickets are $10.

Set in the 1960s amid the Civil Rights Movement in Baltimore, Hairspray tackles the issues of racism and acceptance. Is dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad’s new status enough to topple Corny’s reigning dance queen and bring racial integration to the show? See as the hilarity unfolds and the beat never stops!

This year’s show requires big hair, brightly painted sets, and a plethora of costumes. And it’s your donation that will help forty-five PISD students bring Hairspray to life. Donate to the musical, and become listed as a contributor in the program, for not just this show, but our next three shows. Donations will help us pay for set materials, lights, sound system updates advertising, special effects, stage music, and lots of paint.

Last, a big thank you to our patrons who in the past helped bring High School Musical and Peter Pan to life!

_____ $5 Friend _____ $20 Best Actor/Actress

_____ $10 All-Star Cast _____ Those who donate more – TONY AWARD WINNERS!

Businesses and individuals are encouraged to advertise in the program: 1/4 Page – $125; 1/2 Page – $250; or Full Page – $500. Please send amy.burrows@parisisd.net the ad layout.

Please make checks payable to the PHS Theatre Department and send or turn your donation into the Paris High School Office at 2255 S.E. Collegiate Drive, Paris, Texas 75460.

Thank you for your support of the Paris High School Theater Department.