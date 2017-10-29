Paris Givens Receives Donation

T.G. Givens receives donation for campus beautification from Modern Woodmen Financial

T.G. Givens Early Childhood Center received a donation from Modern Woodmen Financial. Seven crape myrtle trees and two barrel planters will add beauty to the newly redesigned playground. Students (from left) Ja’Kaiden Hill, Serenity Garcia, Jacob Patterson, and Emory Brunson are with Diane Stegall of Modern Woodsmen and Givens principal Sheila Ensey.

Donation received from First Federal Community Bank

First Federal Community Bank presented Paris Independent School District with a check of $1,718 from their Paris Wildcat Debit Card Program.

Lisa Butler, Assistant Vice President of Deposit Services of First Federal, said, “Any time one of our customers uses their Wildcat Card as a credit, First Federal sets aside a percentage of the transaction as a donation to the school district.”

Superintendent Paul Jones (left) accepted the donation and said, “Paris ISD would like to thank everyone who helps support Paris ISD by using their Wildcat Debit Card.”

Wildcat Debit Cards are at any First Federal Community Bank location.

Paris ISD celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month.

Photographed (from top/from left) are Aikin students reciting heritage facts; Head Start performing Madre Tierra by Chayanne; Givens pre-K performing to Juanito Cuando Baila by Jose-Luis Orozco; (Justiss K-4) Kindergarten dancing to El Tao Tao by Grupo Control; 1st grade dancing to Raton Vaquero by Sonorritmicos; 2nd grade dancing to Despacito en Cumbia by El Hijo del Folclor de Carlos Insignares; 3rd grade performing to Guadalajara by Vicente Fernandez; and 4th grade dancing to El Toro Mambo by Banda La Autentica de Jerez Zacatecas.

Paris ISD celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a program by students in bilingual/ESL classes. ESL students at Paris Junior High and Paris High School created and installed the event decorations making it a colorful celebration.

Justiss Elementary Holds Fall Festival

Students and parents enjoyed the Annual Fall Festival recently at Justiss Elementary. The faculty and staff sponsored games and prizes for more than 20 booths filling the Justiss commons area. The event is hosted by the Parent Teacher Organization and is a student favorite.

Kindergarten teacher Sherry Moree and Kindergarten assistant Nell Fleming help a student at the Candy Bar Wheel.