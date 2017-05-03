Paris High Among Best In The Nation!

Paris High School among best in the nation

U.S. News & World Report ranks Paris High School among the best high schools in the nation—2,287 out of more than 22,000—in the latest list of high performing schools in the 2017 Best High School Rankings.

PHS received a silver medal by passing all of the standards with 6,041 other schools across the nation. Auditors then ranked schools with “gold medals” for the 500 top performing schools, followed by “silver” and “bronze” designations.

U.S. News & World Report teamed with RTI International of North Carolina, a global nonprofit social science research firm. The organizations reviewed 2014-15 school year data from public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The firm ranked high schools through a four-step system: students who performed better statistically on high school proficiency tests than other schools in their state; disadvantaged students who show better than the state average; student graduation rates meet or exceed a national standard; and students prepared for college-level coursework.

A key metric for analyzing top high schools in the study is the level of college readiness of its students. Students at PHS have the opportunity to take seven advanced placement courses, seven dual credit courses, and seven dual credit workforce courses. PHS pays for course tuition and fees and has received Texas Education Agency recognitions for exceptional use of High School Allotment Funds.

Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones said it is an honor and a testament to the dedicated teachers, staff, and students of Paris ISD for PHS’ ranking in the top 10 percent in the nation.

“Our students and employees would be the first to acknowledge that this success does not just start at PHS, but begins at Head Start and Givens Early Childhood Center, where the sound basis of education and academic success is established first,” Jones said.

Furthermore, students’ academic needs and expectations are continually met and challenged at Aikin Elementary and Justiss Elementary schools, said Jones.

“As students progress to Crockett Intermediate School, their scholastic experience is developed beyond traditional expectations,” said Jones. “At Paris Junior High School, a rigorous academic curriculum is offered, and individual plans are made to meet further student needs as they look toward the future.”

A variety of factors are attributed to the continued success of PHS. Jones said this recognition could not be attained, whithout the community, parents, and board who all recognize and value the importance of a strong school district. They also recognize and value the importance of a school district which, in turn, ensures a better educated Paris, Texas of tomorrow.