Paris High School CTE Department

Paris High School had a record number of students in Career and Technical Education Department programs compete at District 5 SkillsUSA this past weekend in Waco. Thirty-three (33) students competed, and nineteen (19) students won medals. Students who medaled will be named shortly.

33 students and their instructors traveled to Waco for District 5 SkillsUSA:

(Row 1) Danica Easterling, Grace Hamm, Gloria McIntire, Ka’dazsha Price, Shyann Parker, Robert Parker, Patricia Varner, Alyssa Gilmore, Deborah Andrews;

(Row 2) Alexsandrah Clement, Kira McFadden, Marjorie Calderon, Edith Gutierrez, Alex Folmar, Ceaira Gill, Hannah Yackeschi, Megan Jameson, Vance Boehler;

(Row 3) Jodi Andoe, Cameron Harrison, Ethan Fleming, Mason Ragsdale, Amil Mitchell, Zakayla Runnels, Evan De La Garza, Constance Bivens, Maria Gonzalez, Michael Rhodes;

(Row 4) Matthew Wintz, Ro Betts, Josh Rodgers, Matthew Cosio, Cody St. Clair, Quinn Andrews, Quinsean Rollerson, Ernesto Aguinaga, Josh Nieto, Kesus Hickson, Garrett Rowton