Paris High School CTE Students Visit Kimberly-Clark

Pictured (left to right) are K-C presenter Alexandra Arcuri, Coby King, Cameron Harrison, Matthew Wintz, Kira McFadden, Robert Mooney, Colton Hamilton, Milin Mistry, Damontrey Ainsworth, Garrett Morris, Icysis Patt, Ethan Fleming, Elizabeth Frazier, and K-C presenter Alondra Guevara

Kimberly-Clark engineers recently hosted Paris High School Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM) students.

The engineers demonstrated how they use 3D printing in industry. STEM students are currently working with 3D printers worked with K-C engineers to learn the best methods for creating and printing objects. Alondra Guevara, a mechanical engineer co-op from Texas Tech University, gave the presentation and facilitated a question and answer session for the students.

She explained how the design process works, selecting the best printer, object orientation, and methods to improve success. Process Engineer Alexandra Arcuri, a 2016 graduate of the University of Oklahoma, also participated and answered questions about how she chose her career path. Both Alondra and Alexandra provided mentorship for the students.