Hess-Header Banner
Wood Air Header
Adkin’s Finance
Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Header for Jan-Feb 2017
cypress basin hospice
Tri-City Charter
Morrell banner

Paris High School CTE Students Visit Kimberly-Clark

15 hours ago News, Paris News

Wood Air News Sponsor

Paris1

 

Pictured (left to right) are K-C presenter Alexandra Arcuri, Coby King, Cameron Harrison, Matthew Wintz, Kira McFadden, Robert Mooney, Colton Hamilton, Milin Mistry, Damontrey Ainsworth, Garrett Morris, Icysis Patt, Ethan Fleming, Elizabeth Frazier, and K-C presenter Alondra Guevara

Kimberly-Clark engineers recently hosted Paris High School Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM) students.

The engineers demonstrated how they use 3D printing in industry. STEM students are currently working with 3D printers worked with K-C engineers to learn the best methods for creating and printing objects. Alondra Guevara, a mechanical engineer co-op from Texas Tech University, gave the presentation and facilitated a question and answer session for the students.

She explained how the design process works, selecting the best printer, object orientation, and methods to improve success. Process Engineer Alexandra Arcuri, a 2016 graduate of the University of Oklahoma, also participated and answered questions about how she chose her career path. Both Alondra and Alexandra provided mentorship for the students.

suddenlink added value
Adkins Footer
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     