Paris High School Homecoming Football tickets will be on sale at the Paris High School Athletic office Wednesday-Friday (Oct 18-20) from 8:30 am until 1:30 pm. Tickets will not be available for purchase on Monday or Tuesday (Oct 16-17).

Nominees for Paris High Homecoming Queen are (from left) Jasmine Jessica Martinez, Katy Hall, Chyna Bell, Lilly Lewis, and Emily Williams. King nominees are Zaccheus Ellis, Gabe Allen, Darquize Bailey, Ashton Savage and Javian Dabbs. The presentation is at the Sept. 16 pep rally, with the announcement of the king. The crowning of the queen is at 7:00 p.m. that evening before the football game vs. Princeton.

PHS homecoming events kick into high gear Monday

Homecoming is an exciting time of school spirit and fun for the Paris Wildcats. Please help celebrate Homecoming Spirit Week: “On the Prowl—Wildcat Safari!”

Monday is “MACAWesome,” and students show their true colors and wear colorful clothing. On Tuesday, students dress like a “Tacky Tourist.” Animal prints will be the dress on “Wild Animal Wednesday.” Then Thursday, it’s “Paris Prowl” so wear camo and track down the Panthers! Friday, students will show their “Wildcat Fever” and dress in spirit shirts.

The Distinguished Graduate Awards will be in the PHS Commons Area at 1:30 p.m. on Friday followed by a viewing of the Wall of Honor. Awardees include Captain J.K. (Jack) Ashmore (Class of 1947), and Sharon Samuels Reed (Class of 1968).

The 2017 Homecoming Queen and King nominees will be during the pep rally which begins Friday at 3:00 p.m. in the PHS gymnasium. Queen nominees are Jessica Martinez, Katy Hall, Chyna Bell, Lilly Lewis, and Emily Williams. King nominees are Zaccheus Ellis, Gabe Allen, Darquize Bailey, Ashton Savage and Javian Dabbs. The announcement of the 2017 Homecoming King will be during the pep rally, and the new Queen will come pregame ceremonies at 7:00 p.m.

The parade follows the pep rally, and the route begins downtown in Market Square at 4:00 p.m. Extra vehicles will not be allowed to park near the Farmers Market staging area. The procession will turn east onto West Sherman, then north on South Main. It goes east on Clarksville Street, north on 3rd SE (in front of First United Methodist Church) for one block, west on Lamar Avenue to the west side of the downtown plaza, south on 1st SW and return to the Farmers Market area. To enter the parade, contact Student Council Sponsor Danielle Dollins at danielle.dollins@parisisd.net by noon Tuesday, Oct. 17 for parade instructions.

Later that evening, PHS hosts Princeton for the homecoming game. Special game night activities include:

· Homecoming Queen Coronation in Wildcat Stadium beginning at 7:00 p.m.

· PHS alumni honored with special recognition to several classes who are having reunions: Class of 1977 – 40th meeting, Class of 1982—35th reunion, Class of 1992 – 25th reunion, Class of 1997—20th reunion, Class of 2007—10th reunion, Class of 2006—10th meeting.

· The varsity football game vs. Princeton kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Operation Empower develops “Skills for Life.”

Curt Fendley, a fifth-grader at Crockett Intermediate School, recently spoke to the Lamar County Commissioner’s Court and the Paris City Council about his Future Problem Solving Community Service Project: Operation Empower. Both the city and the county proclaimed October as Operation Empower Month.

Operation Empower was started by Fendley at the Paris Boys and Girls Club to give kids the opportunity to develop leadership skills and to learn the value of volunteering to make a difference in their community. They have built a vegetable garden, tetherball sets, a gaga ball pit, and they helped paint the Downtown Food Pantry’s waiting area.

Fendley and Operation Empower recently received the Hometown Hero Award and a $1,000 grant from Modern Woodmen of America to assist with building picnic tables and installing additional backpack hooks for the growing attendance at the Boys and Girls Club.

Fendley recently received the Daily Point of Light award, a national title, which individuals who find innovative ways to meet community needs receive.

Community volunteers are needed to assist with Operation Empower projects at the Boys and Girls Club. Please contact Debb Fleming at Crockett Intermediate School 903-737-7450 for more information.