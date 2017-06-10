Paris High School Inducts New Members

PHS Spanish National Honor Society inducts new members

Paris High School’s Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica recently welcomed its newest members in an induction ceremony. The American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese, Inc. (AATSP) sponsors the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica. It is a national and international academic honor society. The purpose is to recognize high achievement of high school students in Spanish and Portuguese languages and to promote a continuing interest in Hispanic and Portuguese studies.



1st row: Sarah Bloodworth, Miracle Valenzuela, Rhea Tabora, Harlen Rodríguez, Axeel Rodríguez, Alex Landaverde Ramírez, Sahil Prakash, Phillip Nichols, Graham Bain, Ansley Downs, Makayla Brown

2nd row: Adryan McGuire, Emma Napier, Anna Floyd, MaKayla McCullen, Lilly Lewis, Nichole Hawkes, Zachary Norris

3rd row: Edith Gutiérrez, Citlalli Cortés, Gabriel Allen, Morial Amin-Allen