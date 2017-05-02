Paris High School Seniors Named Texas Scholars

Corey Allen, Sonia Azcue, Megan Barton, Rashad Black, Brandon Cade Blackmon, Claire Brown, Grace Brown, Makayla Brown, Samuel Cannon, Codi Clark, Mollie Clement, Benton Cobb, Matthew Cochran, Mitchell Cole, Jessica Driggers, Alexandra Duncan, Tierra Ellis, Jacob Ensey Ashlyn Fleming, Kelsey Frazier, William Gaffney, Tieren Gates, Keyton Gilbert, Alexandra Gottshalk, Dixon Grossnickle, Keith Hall, Lindi Hamner, Muchien Hang, Colin Harris, Samuel Hawkes, Brendan Henry, Kyson Hogue, Seth Hudgins, Bonnie Jackson, Dalton Kee, Jorden Kimble, Zachery Lamb, Destiny Lambert, Angelica Lopez, Ana Luna, Tazmia Mason, Josephina Mata, MaKayla McCullen, Adryan McGuire, Anahdian Mitchell, Brakeisha Mitchell, Alexis Morrison, Austin Jack Nichols, Joshua Nieto, Dextiny Patrick, Daylon Patterson, Dakoata Payne, Raden Phillips, Anthony Pierotti, Alexis Pitcock, Ashley Rodriguez, Harlen Rodriguez, Elayah Runnels, Maria Sanchez, Chelsea Savage, Brekeil Simmons, Jaylen Smith, Kelcey Smith, Isaiah Snowton, Haley Spradlin, Jacob Stripland, Soyla Torres, Nicholas Vasilakopoulos, Kiersten Ward, Arleigh White, Shelby Wilson, Malaree Wise, Sharvionna Yates, and Rachel Young.

Seventy-four Paris High School seniors were named as Texas Scholars and recognized by the Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business, and Industry during a recent luncheon. The Coalition honored the students for completing a more rigorous schedule of courses and receiving high academic marks. Please join us in congratulating these students for their outstanding academic achievements.