Paris High School Sports

53 mins ago Sports

You can always listen to KBUS Radio for up to the moment, play by play game on Friday Night.

Guess what? I have tickets for the Pittsburg game to sell. I will sell them on Thursday and Friday till 1:00 p.m. The price of the tickets will be $3.00 for Students and $5.00 for Adults. I will be in the office on Thursday evening until around 6:30. You are more than welcome to come in and buy your tickets during the Fr. & JV football game. I only received 100 student and 100 adult tickets. Please do not call and ask me to hold them for you.

Please be safe driving to and from the games.
Monday 9-18-17

Paris Junior High Volleyball vs. Pittsburg at 4:30

Tuesday 9-19-17

Paris Ladycat Volleyball vs. Anna at PISD Gym, F, JV, V starting at 5:00/6:30

PJH 7th-grade Wildcat Football vs. Pittsburg at Wildcat Stadium 6:00/7:30

Thursday 9-21-17

Freshman & JV Wildcats Football at Wildcat Stadium vs. Pittsburg 5:30/7:00

8th-grade Wildcats @ Pittsburg Stadium 6:00/7:00

Friday 9-22-17

PHS Wildcats vs. Pittsburg at Pittsburg Stadium, Kickoff at 7:30

Ladycat Volleyball at Pittsburg, Varsity only, 4:30

