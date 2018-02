Paris High School – Sports

Tennis Stats For January, 25-26 Tournament At Texarkana.

Texas High School J.V. Tennis Tournament

Boys Single: Travis Walter / 2nd Andrew Fasken

Girls Single: Areli Colin, Marih Mendoza, Nichole Hawkes

Boys Doubles: Rodrigo Ramirez / 1st Luke Gibbons

Girls Doubles: Ariana Epperson / Rocio Luna

Texas High School Varsity Tennis Tournament

Boys Singles: Sahil Prakash – 1st / Ramiro Ramirez – 2nd

Girls Singles: Regan Benson – 1st / Sydney Walter – 3rd

Boys Doubles: Gabe Allen/Zain Syed – 1st / Alec Fleming / Chris Sikes – 2nd

Mixed Doubles: Ryan Tijerina / Allyssa Standifer – 1st

Next week, Paris High School Tennis Team will host a tournament on Thursday and Friday (Feb 8-9). The site where they play is at Paris High School’s Tennis Courts. If you get a chance, you will see some excellent Tennis Matches.