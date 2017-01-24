The Paris High School swim team competed in Lewisville Saturday (Jan 20) at the District 12-5A Swim Meet. Paris advanced three relays and three individual swimmers.

The relays advancing are

Boys 200 Medley Relay and 200 Free Relay

consisting of Graham Bain, Keyton Gilbert, Brendan Henry, and Dalton Kee

Girls 200 Free Relay

consisting of Andria Gentry, Reagan Stone, Sydney Walter, and Shelby Wilson

The individuals advancing are

Keyton Gilbert in 50 Free with a time of 23.46 and 100 Free with a time of 52.62. Keyton finished 2nd in both of his events just behind a Highland Park swimmer. Shelby Wilson in 50 Free with a time of 27.61 and 100 Breast Stroke with a time of 1:20.27. Reagan Stone in 50 Free with a time of 28.39.

Both the boys and girls teams finished 3rd in District 12-5A behind Lucas Lovejoy and Highland Park.