Paris High School’s Hairspray Opens Friday

Set in 1960s Baltimore, this dynamic show tells the story of dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad who auditions for a spot on the “The Corny Collins Show” and wins. Tracy becomes an overnight sensation and using her newfound fame, Tracy advocates to bring racial integration to the show. Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, “Hairspray” continues to be one of the most widely-produced musicals today.

Paris High students are excited to bring this dynamic show to the PJH Weger stage. This year’s show includes a large cast and crew of students, several PISD teachers, and one local talent. Cast and crew members include Hannah England, Reagan Stone, Alec Finch, Robbie Turner, Lilly Lewis, TK Marshall, Akerria Garvin, Angela Calvin, Alyssa Standifer, Javian Dabbs, Jared Posey, Jake Freelan, Kia Claypool, Jessica Martinez, Morgan Dudley, Ava Hutchings, Carol Anne Starnes, Garrett Wilson, Kaitlynn Hutchins, Hunter Moore, Molly Law, Skyler Bryan, Cynthia DeHoyos, Patrick Baird, Tate Lewis, Quinn Andrews, Axeel Rodriquez, Yessica Ramirez, Rafael Sanchez, Kadaisha Hopkins, Courtney Scales, Will Elliot, Laney Madding and local talent Josh Maxwell, and instructors Jared Cronk, Jill Stone, Cheri Lewis, Angie Black and Angela Calvin.

It’s been a great experience for Paris to bring this play about the importance of inclusiveness to the stage. The kids have dedicated three months to make the show a hilarious, energetic musical experience that promotes the importance of acceptance. Their enthusiasm for this show has made it worth all the work and time it has required. Additionally, it’s been a wonderful learning opportunity for our students to work with other gifted PISD instructors, Jill Stone, Cheri Lewis, Angie Black, and Angela Calvin, as fellow performers on the stage together. The show is directed by Amy Burrows, choreographed by Jeff Cochran, Amy Burrows, Britney Drake, and Jared Cronk, musically directed by Melody Logan and Tim Woods, set designed by Jayna Shull and lighting designed by Josh Maxwell. Local talent Josh Maxwell brings much to the show with his interpretation of Spritzer, the uptight Ultra Clutch Hairspray sponsor.

Hairspray opens Thursday, November 30 at 7:30 pm, Friday, December 1 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, December 2 and 3 at 2:30 pm at the PJH Weger Auditorium. Adults $10.00, children $5.00, PISD Students only $2.00 on Thursday and Sunday. Reserved seats $15.00. For reserved seats contact phshairspray2017@gmail.com. Tickets may be purchased at the door.