Paris High Students Awarded

13 hours ago News, Paris News

PHS students awarded scholarships for TSU Physics camp

Paris High School students (from left) Asher Andoe, Alexsandrah Clement, and Robert Mooney received scholarships from the Texas Workforce Commission for a two-week residential Physics camp at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas.

They completed an application and received nominations from their chemistry and physics teachers. They based their selection on the passion for physics and potential to be a successful future physics major.

The camp provides 32 high-achieving math and science students with an opportunity to do an in-depth study, including hands-on activities and research in one of five Physics enrichment areas with a Tarleton, faculty member.

Students will learn about career opportunities in Physics and other STEM-related fields and learn modeling and construction techniques. Along with experiencing university life and interacting with other bright high school and college students interested in physics, they will visit a nuclear power plant and other industrial sites.

