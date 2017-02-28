Paris High’s Varsity In National Competition

PHS Varsity Winter Guard Places at National Competition

The Paris High School Varsity Winter Guard recently competed in Rockwall and Coppell.

The Guard took first place in Rockwall by 6 points, which is a huge win as scores are typically separated by tenths of points.

The Guard competed in a National Regional in Coppell. There were three rounds. The highest 15 scores of the rounds advanced to finals. Paris placed fourth with a score of 74.49, advancing them to finals. In finals, they placed 7th.

This was Paris High School’s first time to compete in a National Competition. Winter Guard will now perform in the National Southwest Power Regional in mid-March at the University of North Texas.