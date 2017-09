Beginning Friday (Sep 22) the City of Paris is implementing a three-way stop intersection at Pine Bluff and Fitzhugh. Motorists traveling eastbound or westbound on Pine Bluff will be required to stop at the Fitzhugh intersection. There will be a left turn for eastbound motorists needing to turn north on Fitzhugh. If you have any questions, please call Public Works at 903-784-0966 or 903-784-9277.