Good Teachers Never Stop Learning

The employees of Paris ISD have been hard at work all week preparing for the 2017-2018 school year. The staff development training sessions and meetings began Tuesday and continue through Thursday.

Employees attended a poverty simulation. Poverty is a reality for many individuals and families. The Community Action Poverty Simulation (CAPS) is an interactive immersion experience. It sensitizes participants to the realities of poverty.

District administrators cooked hamburgers and served lunch each day.

UIL State Solo & Ensemble Results for PHS Choir

Nineteen (19) Paris High School choir students competed in the U.I.L. Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest (TSSEC) held May 27 – 29, 2017, in Pflugerville, Texas.

Eight students earned silver medals for excellent ratings on a solo performance. They are Javian Dabbs (11th grade), Tierra Ellis (12th grade), Jake Freelen (11th grade), Akeirria Garvin (10th grade), Malcolm McCarty (12th grade), Averi McFadden (11th grade), Rino Moore (10th grade), and Nicholas Reed (10th grade).

Three students earned gold medals for superior ratings on a solo performance including Tieren Gates (12th grade), Molly Law (11th grade), and Deja Sikes (12th grade).

The entire group qualified for the state contest by receiving superior ratings on their solos that were rated difficult at the regional competition held at Texas A&M-Commerce.

The PHS choir director is Jan Blize assisted by Hunter Sitz and accompanist Dottie Billman.