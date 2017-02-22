Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event
Paris ISD Employees Receive GROWL Award

Paris ISD principals named employees for the January GROWL Award “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Monica Shelton at Head Start, Carrie Brazeal at Givens, Lisa Justiss at Justiss, Meredith Felts at Aikin, Regan Plata at Crockett, Jodye Grissom at Paris Junior High, Michael Rhodes at Paris High School, and Sonia Clayton at Travis High School of Choice.

A drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Service Solutions was conducted from campus winner names by Executive Director of Curriculum, Instruction & Accountability Althea Dixon and Superintendent Paul Jones. Karl Weissenmayer, Director of Service Solutions, presented gift certificates to grand prize winners Monica Shelton and Michael Rhodes. Remaining winners each received a $15 gift certificate from Applebee’s.

