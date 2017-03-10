Paris ISD Employees Receive GROWL Award

Paris ISD principals named employees for the February GROWL Award “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Hilary Hutcheson at Head Start, Jerra Foreman at Givens, Amanda Little at Justiss, Michelle Reeves at Aikin, Broderick Gaffney at Crockett, Nelda Zamir at Paris Junior High, Marvin Wroten at Paris High School, and Officer Terry McFadden at Travis High School of Choice.

The Executive Director of Curriculum, Instruction & Accountability Althea Dixon and Superintendent Paul Jones conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Service Solutions from campus winner names. Karl Weissenmayer (not pictured), Director of Service Solutions, presented gift certificates to grand prize winners Michelle Reeves and Broderick Gaffney. Remaining winners each received a $15 gift certificate from Applebee’s.