Paris ISD Employees Receive GROWL Award

Paris ISD principals named employees for the April GROWL Award “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Kenya Hodge at Head Start, Carol Johnson at Givens, Brooke White at Justiss, Dreisha Sims at Aikin, Whitney Boehlar at Crockett, Latasha Marshall at Paris Junior High, Tim Taylor at Paris High School, and Dusty Felts at Travis High School of Choice.

Executive Director of Curriculum, Instruction & Accountability Althea Dixon and Superintendent Paul Jones drew for grand prizes sponsored by Service Solutions from campus winner’s names. Karl Weissenmayer (not pictured), Director of Service Solutions, presented gift certificates to grand prize winners Carol Johnson and Latasha Marshall. Remaining winners each received a $15 gift certificate from Applebee’s.