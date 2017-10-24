Paris ISD GROWL Award

Paris ISD Employees Receive GROWL Award

Paris ISD principals named employees for the September GROWL Award “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders” Customer Service Award – “C – Courteous.” Winners are Brenda Hardy at Head Start, Anthony Lopez at Givens, Michelle Gaither at Justiss, Karen Raney at Aikin, Aria Petty at Crockett, Linda Hill at Paris Junior High, Demetric Glover at Paris High School, and Amy Strickland at Travis High School of Choice.

The Executive Director of Curriculum, Instruction & Accountability Althea Dixon and Superintendent Paul Jones conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by AHI Facility Services. They presented gift certificates to Brenda Hardy and Linda Hill. Remaining winners received $15 gift certificates from Applebee’s.