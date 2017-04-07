Paris ISD GROWL Awards

Paris ISD Employees Receive GROWL Award

Paris ISD principals named employees for the March GROWL Award “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Dulce Garcia at Head Start, Denise Williams at Givens, Amy Hooten at Justiss, Adrianne Lowry at Aikin, David Monds at Crockett, Karol Ackley at Paris Junior High, Edith Bills at Paris High School, and Pat Rea at Travis High School of Choice.

A drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Service Solutions was conducted from campus winner names by Executive Director of Curriculum, Instruction & Accountability Althea Dixon and Superintendent Paul Jones. Karl Weissenmayer (not pictured), Director of Service Solutions, presented gift certificates to grand prize winners Pat Rea and Amy Hooten. Remaining winners each received a $15 gift certificate from Applebee’s.