Paris ISD Homecoming Parade

Hello Paris ISD!

I am happy to announce the 2017 Homecoming Theme: Welcome To The Jungle!

We will be playing the Princeton Panthers on October 20th. As always, we will have dress up days, a homecoming pep rally, and a parade downtown! Homecoming shirts will be available, and order forms will be out in the upcoming weeks.

2017 HOMECOMING PARADE INSTRUCTIONS

 All entries, floats, vehicles will line up at the Farmers Market located near downtown beginning at 2:30 pm Friday afternoon. The parade starts at 4:00 pm SHARP! We MUST be out of downtown by 5:00.

 Floats will line up as they arrive at the parking lot at the Farmers Market area except the nominee’s vehicles, band, and Blazettes.

 No extra vehicles are allowed to park around the Farmers Market area. OVERFLOW PARKING IS ON THE SQUARE OR SIDE STREETS, NOT FARMER’S MARKET! PLEASE PASS THIS INFO ON TO PARENTS!

 Officer Ruthart or Officer McCarthy will lead the parade route and will maintain radio contact with Officers and Ambulances and the Paris Fire Department, who are all dispersed evenly throughout the parade line-up.

 BE SAFE AND HAVE A GREAT HOMECOMING!

 Please abide by Parade’s Do’s and Don’ts (see below)

THE PARADE ROUTE

All participants will begin in the parking lot of the Farmers Market.

As the parade begins, the procession will turn east on West Sherman for one block.

Turning north on South Main and continuing to downtown.

We will then proceed east on Clarksville Street down to 3rd SE

Turning north on 3rd SE for one block;

Turn west on Lamar Avenue toward the plaza;

Parade will turn south on 1st SW and continue back to the Farmers Market area

Please email danielle.dollins@parisisd.net with the parade sign ups and any questions! We hope to see you there!

Danielle Dollins

Paris High School

Freshman Counselor