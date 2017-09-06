Paris ISD Honors Local Law Enforcement Officers

Paris Independent School District thanked the men and women of law enforcement during pre-game ceremonies at the Paris High School varsity football game Friday against Terrell.

The second annual “Back the Blue”‘ night paid tribute to those who risk their lives to ensure our safety. Players wore a “Back the Blue” helmet sticker as a reminder of the debt of gratitude we owe for their service.

The Color Guard for Boy Scouts Troop 2 escorted officers onto the field for the tribute and presented the colors for the playing of the national anthem. They gave a “thin blue line” flag as part of the tribute.

Paris ISD’s Safety and Security Department Director Brad Ruthart represented all local law enforcement officers as Honorary Captains in the coin toss. Officer Ruthart is a 1982 Paris High School graduate and a former Fighting Wildcat.