Justiss Elementary School Fundraiser a Huge Success

The top sellers from each grade level at Justiss Elementary School present the check for $5,620.80 raised for the school by selling over $14,000 in the ‘Pop-Pop Fundraisers’ popcorn sale. Pictured (from left) are Justiss principal Renee Elmore, Preston Brooks, Ava Langley, Kai Furtch, Kyron Wooten, and Kinley Kyle.