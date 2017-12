Travis High School of Choice now accepting New Student Applications

Travis High School of Choice is open to all schools in Lamar County. Applications for the Spring 2018 semester are at our office between the hours of 8:30 A.M. and 3:00 P.M. Once you have completed and returned the application packet, we will arrange an interview date and time. Interviews begin December 11, 2017.

Joan E. Moore

Principal

THS/PASS

3270 Graham Street

Paris, TX

903-737-7560